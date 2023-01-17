AbbyPD Investigating Targeted Assault on South Fraser Way – Victim in Critical Condition

Abbotsford – Early Monday January 16 (6AM), AbbyPD Patrol officers responded to the 32900 block of South Fraser Way for a report of an injured man. Upon arrival, police located a 32-year- old man suffering from serious life-threatening injuries. The man was confirmed to be the victim of an assault.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition. AbbyPD’s Major Crime Unit has taken over the case and is in the early stages of this investigation.

Investigators are in the process of reviewing video from the area and establishing a timeline with the assistance of witnesses. However, early indications suggest that this incident was targeted.

Investigators seek further witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone travelling along South Fraser Way between Ware Street and Gladwin Road between the hours of 4 and 5 AM and are asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 if you have any information that may be related to this investigation.

AbbyPD File 2023-2303