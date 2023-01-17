2023 Small Business BC Nominations Now Open – FVN Was Recognized After Debut

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – To honour the many entrepreneurs making a difference in their communities, Small Business BC (SBBC) invites nominations for the annual Small Business BC Awards, presenting top business titles and prize money.

To celebrate their 20th anniversary, they’re returning to an in-person gala with a $40,000 prize purse to be awarded to four winning businesses.

In 2016, one year after the launch of FVN Fraser Valley News, FVN was nominated in a number of categories including new business and innovation.

The Small Business BC Awards are held annually as an opportunity to bring attention to the many small businesses making a big difference in our province. As a show of support, British Columbians are encouraged to put forward local businesses that have not only embraced the challenge of entrepreneurship, but have also gone above and beyond to invest in their communities.

Nominations are open and award categories for 2023 are: