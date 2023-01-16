Hope SAR Rescues Team Skier From Needle Peak

Hope – Late in the afternoon, on January 15th, Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue was called out to help an injured skiier off of the Needle Peak ridgeline. The subject was suffering from a badly injured ankle and needed to be removed from the mountain and elements as soon as possible.

Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue had just enough daylight left to request Valley Helicopters Ltd. to fly in, extract the subject and bring him down to BCEHS.

The call was executed quickly and all members and subject were back on the ground by sunset.

SAR Team Member Alice Monkie posted to Facebook: Thank you. This was my team member who was a strong skier who got injured. We were 2.5 km from the trailhead and moving about 200m every 30 min. Self-extraction would have certainly gone late into the night so we really appreciate that you were able to help us get out before the storm hit. The rescue was well-executed, well-communicated, and quick. I made a donation and will encourage everyone I recreate with in the backcountry to do the same. Please keep doing what you do and we will try to pay it forward.