Cheam First Nations Hosting Information Luncheon on Cascade Gondola Project For Band Members Only- Sunday January 22

Cheam First Nation – The Cascade Gondola Project has been in the eye of the public information storm since it was announced.

From the website: The proposed Cascade Skyline Gondola Project (formally known as Bridal Falls Gondola Project) is a new world-class British Columbia eco and cultural tourism attraction and local adventure recreation playground, located in the heart of the Fraser Valley and Canadian Cascades mountain range, adjacent to stunning Bridal Veil Falls and the Trans Canada Highway.

The masterplanning and economic impact studies are completed. Environmental, geo-tech, and traffic flow studies are soon to be. A core feature of site planning for the project is the protection and regeneration of vast amounts of currently “brownfield” and clear-cut watershed lands to a much more sustainable and functional natural state and habitat.

A very experienced BC development team is leading this project and stakeholder and rightsholder partnerships are in place or in process. The Cheam First Nation is an equity partner in the project which is a cornerstone of their economic development strategy. The project is now going through the regulatory process with approval anticipated by mid 2021 and opening in the spring of 2023.

Cheam Communications Specialist Harmony Poisson told FVN that the aim is to clarify what the project is about, the economic and environmental aspects and the local and regional support that the project has received.

There have been added concerns from off road vehicle groups that their access to the back country will be adversely affected.

There is a band members only luncheon is Sunday January 22at the Cheam Gymnasium/Main Office 52161 Victor Drive, Rosedale.

A public info session is expected to be announced soon.

Doors open at 12pm, lunch at 12:30pm

Engagement 1:30pm – 3:30pm

All the parties involved will be there to answer questions and concerns.

https://cascadeskyline.com for more information.