Archway Community Services Hosting Career and Volunteer Fair on Thursday January 19 at Sevenoaks

Abbotsford – Archway Community Services is hosting a career and volunteer fair on January 19th at the Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford. Job seekers can meet hiring managers from some of the 90+ programs at Archway with open or upcoming positions.

Visitors can also learn about volunteer opportunities and employment support services for newcomers and older adults.

Archway is one of the largest non-profit employers in Abbotsford and in the last fiscal year hired more than 150 employees.

“Archway continues to grow with new contracts and opportunities,” said Leah Wynsouw, Archway Director of People & Culture. “We have a wide variety of positions for people passionate about making a difference in their community.”

Job seekers can learn about employment and volunteer opportunities in programs such as the Archway Food Bank, Immigrant Youth Services, Foundry Abbotsford, English Language Services and Community Living.

Open positions include a Foundry Manager, Support workers, Community coordinators, Legal advocates, and more. Commonly hired for positions include counsellors, childcare workers, youth workers, English language instructors and English language assistants.

“Many people don’t realize the breadth of the work that Archway does and the types of opportunities we have available,” said Wynsouw. “There’s everything from entry level positions to manager positions or those requiring a master’s degree.”

“If someone has been wanting to try something new in 2023, this fair is a great way to learn more about paid and volunteer opportunities they may be suited for.”

Archway offers flexible work arrangements, generous vacation leave and benefit packages as well as training and advancement opportunities.

The Career and Volunteer fair will run from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Thursday, January 19th at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes.

For more details, please visit Archway.ca/CareerFair

Those who cannot make the fair are encouraged to visit Archway.ca/careers where they can view current opportunities and sign up for the talent pool.