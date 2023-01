Abbotsford/La Quinta, California – Abbotsford pro golfers Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor set off to California to start their PGA 2023 season.

Hadwin will make his 2023 debut at the American Express tourney in La Quinta. He has not missed a cut in 7 starts there & has 4 finishes inside the top 6, including a solo 2nd in 2017 and a tie for 2nd in 2019. Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor also in the field.

