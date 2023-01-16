UPDATE – Abbotsford Fatal Collision on Lefeuvre Road in December – Driver Fled The Scene- AbbyPD Looking for Dash Cam Video – PUBLIC APPEAL ON VIDEO

Abbotsford – On December 11th, 2022, 38-year-old Marc Ellis of Abbotsford tragically lost his life after being struck by a 2019 red Dodge Ram pickup truck while attempting to rescue a dog running on the roadway. AbbyPD Major Crime Detectives have identified the truck’s owner, an Abbotsford business. To date, the business owner is not cooperating with the police investigation. The truck driver and his passenger fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Major Crime Detectives believe both men had been attending a party in the area before the collision.

AbbyPD are releasing pre-collision video of the suspect vehicle and video of the two occupants of the suspect truck fleeing on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Abby PD/Jan 2023/Marc Ellis

ORIGINAL STORY DECEMBER 11 2022 – On December 11, 2022, just after Midnight, AbbyPD Patrol Officers responded to a serious collision at the 3600 block of Lefeuvre Road after being notified by the BC Ambulance Service.

Upon arrival, emergency service workers located a pedestrian who had been struck by a red Dodge Ram pickup truck which fled the scene. The pedestrian’s truck which was parked roadside, also sustained damage from the suspect vehicle.

That person has since died due to his injuries at the scene.

The Dodge Ram was located crashed a short distance away. The driver fled the scene prior to police arrival and remains outstanding. This investigation has now been transitioned to the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit (MCU).

AbbyPD Patrol Officers, with the assistance of the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service (ICARS), remain on the scene. Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling along Lefeuvre Road from Fraser Highway to Downes Road and along Downes Road from 272nd Street to Bradner Road between the hours of 11:45 pm on December 10 to 12:30 am on December 11.

If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225

Abbotsford Police File 2022-51149