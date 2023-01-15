Skip to content

Special Olympics Chilliwack Looking for Basketball Coaches

Chilliwack – Leonard Jones with Special Olympics Chilliwack has put out the call for basketball coaches.

This commitment would be Thursday Nights 7-8pm at AD Rundle Goes until the middle of March.

PM Leonard Jones on his Facebook page.

