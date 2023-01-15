Registration for 2023 Chilliwack Mural Festival Opens January 20

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Mural Festival are opening applications this year for local, regional, national, and international artists.

They are going big this year with seven new murals, a big street party, and some fun things in between.

The application form will be open on January 20th, and submissions will be available until February 10th.

If you’re an emerging artist looking to build your chops, the festival will have applications open for the temporary murals at the August 12th event.

Info at chilliwackmuralfestival.ca