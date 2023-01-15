Harrison Council Monday January 16 – New Deputy Fire Chief Expected to be Appointed

Harrison – On the Monday January 16, 2023 edition of Harrison Council, the first of the new year, Fire Chief Trevor Todd is recommending the appointment of Curtis Genest as Deputy Fire Chief for the Village’s Fire Department.

Deputy Chief Alex Maslin is going to be attending school and has stepped down from his Deputy Chief position, effective January 1, 2023. Deputy Maslin was the longest serving member with 16 years of service.

Also on the agenda, the OCP Official Community Plan Bylaw No. 1184, 2022 is scheduled to be adopted.

The complete Agenda is here: https://bit.ly/3QEs7np