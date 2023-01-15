Crystal Gala Foundation Gifted $130K to Purchase Ultrasound Machine for Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH) Breast Health Clinic

Fraser Valley – The Crystal Gala Foundation continues to support breast health in the Fraser Valley following a very successful Gala in October 2022. The Crystal Gala Foundation recently made a gift of $130,000 to purchase the Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH) Breast Health clinic a very much-needed ultrasound.

“Medical Imaging greatly appreciates the commitment of the Crystal Gala to ensure we have state of the art equipment to provide our patients the best care.” Bernice Oxley, Operations Director – Lower Mainland Medial Imaging.

“Funds raised at the Gala held in October were not only directed at this new ultrasound, but Crystal Gala Foundation has committed to supporting a portion of the new mammography unit at Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH),” explained Liz Harris Executive Director Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF).

“To provide new technology and equipment to our hospitals we need dedicated partners, we are forever grateful to the Crystal Gala for their years of hard work,” said Harris.

“We at the Crystal Gala organization are eternally grateful that our long-time supporters as well as many new contributors combined to raise a record setting $475,000 this year at our Gala,” says Crystal Gala Board Chair Gerri Charles. “We are thrilled to be purchasing an ultrasound for Abbotsford Regional Hospital and contributing to a mammography unit for Chilliwack General Hospital as we know that providing additional access to early detection is critical in ensuring positive outcomes for the women and men of our region facing breast cancer.”

If you would like to help support the Breast Health Clinic, you can do so by contacting FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or online at www.fvhcf.ca.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

For more information, please visit www.fvhcf.ca

To learn more about the Crystal Gala Foundation or to make a contribution visit: www.CrystalGala.ca