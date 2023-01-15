Skip to content

2023 Chilliwack Giants Spring Flag Football Registration Now Open

Home
Sports
2023 Chilliwack Giants Spring Flag Football Registration Now Open

Chilliwack – The 2023 edition of the Chilliwack Spring Flag Football program is now open for registration and will close on March 10.

Visit website to register: https://www.chilliwackgiants.com

Chilliwack Giants Flag Football

Share This:

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts