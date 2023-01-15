2023 BC Scotties Final in Chilliwack -Team Grandy Victorious After Eleven Suspenseful Ends

Chilliwack – It’s Championship Sunday here in Chilliwack for the final four teams at the 2023 BC Men’s and BC Scotties Women’s Curling Championships.

Up first this morning were Team Brown (Kamloops, Penticton) and Team Grandy (Vancouver). With both of their previous meetings being high-scoring affairs, fans knew they were in for a treat.

Team Brown struggled in the first two ends, allowing Team Grandy to steal three points. However, similar to the Page 1v2 game, Team Brown found a way to bounce back and score five points in the third end to go up 5-3. Team Grandy was forced to one point in the fourth end and posted another steal in the fifth end to head into the break in a tied game.

At the beginning of the second half, Team Grandy was slightly outplaying Team Brown, who was forced to one in the sixth end. Team Grandy used a clean seventh end to secure a deuce to go up 7-6. It was a short-lived lead, with Team Brown making a precise tap back to get a deuce right back. In the ninth end, Team Grandy was able to get their two points to put them up by a point heading into the last end. Team Brown, being down 8-9, played a careful tenth end. They used their time out to call on the expertise of their coach, Jim Cotter. With a couple key misses, Team Brown was left with a shot for the single to trigger the extra end.

After a quick break, the teams were back on the ice for the extra end. It wasn’t clear who the winner was until Team Brown threw their last rock. The rock didn’t quite curl enough, and Team Grandy was sitting the one they needed to win the game and the 2023 BC Scotties Women’s title.

Team Grandy will go on to represent Team BC at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts Curling Championships in Kamloops, BC. The tournament takes place from February 17-26, 2023.

Big shoutout to all the competitors this week.

GOLD – Team Grandy (Vancouver)

Skip: Clancy Grandy

Third: Kayla MacMillan

Second: Lindsay Dubue

Lead: Sarah Loken

Coach: Katie Witt

SILVER – Team Brown (Kamloops, Penticton)

Skip: Corryn Brown

Third: Erin Pincott

Second: Dezaray Hawes

Lead: Samantha Fisher

Coach: Jim Cotter

BRONZE – Team Reese-Hansen (Victoria, Kamloops)

Skip: Taylor Reese-Hansen

Third: Megan McGillivray

Second: Cierra Fisher

Lead: Sydney Brilz

Fifth: Dailene Pewarchuk

Coach: Todd Troyer

This event is supported in part by grants from the Province of British Columbia, Hosting BC, Tourism BC, and viaSport BC.