Local Business Story – Good Cure Pharmacy – A New Approach To Personal Medical Care – A Virtual Medical Clinic (VIDEO INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – Good Cure Pharmacy has recently opened on Vedder Road near Promontory. It provides a new approach To personal medical care – A Virtual Medical Clinic.

Owner/Manager Tony was in conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn about the services. In this day and age of struggling to find a family physician, part of the clinic’s services including making contact with the patient to a doctor.

Their hours are unique , and long ! 6AM to 6PM, 7 Days a Week, with free delivery and on line accessibility.

Website Info is here.

Facebook info is here.

(604) 847-1255

5-5725 Vedder Road (at Thomas), Chilliwack ( in the same plaza as A&W and Dairy Queen and not far from GW Graham Senior Secondary).

2023 Good Care Pharmacy/FVN