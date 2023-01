Chilliwack – Chilliwack Minor Hockey’s U13 A2 team is hold a bottle drive Sunday January 29.

From hockey mom (and Executive Director of the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce) Leanna Kemp:

The event is to raise money to assist with tournament and travel costs.

The boys will be collecting and sorting for the cause and are willing to pick up locally if needed.

The team will be at Twin Rinks at 11AM on the 29th for as long as they need to be.