Give Your Feedback on the Mission 2023 – 2027Budget and Financial Plan

Mission – The City of Mission is gathering community feedback on the 2023 Budget and 2023-2027 Financial Plan. Each year the City’s Financial Plan is updated to ensure it aligns with community priorities as Mission moves into the future.

This past summer and fall, community members shared their thoughts on service levels and their quality of life in the Annual Citizen Satisfaction Survey. This feedback helped guide staff and Council as they developed the proposed operating budget for the current year.

With rising inflation impacting costs across the globe, the 2023 Budget is focussed on maintaining existing day-to-day service levels while ensuring the City of Mission proactively keeps up with the needs of a growing community.

Affordability and high-quality service delivery were both top of mind for Council as they formulated the budget, as well as the responsible management of resources and reserves.

As part of the process, Council considered reducing overall staffing levels, but determined a reduction in services was not aligned with the feedback shared in the Citizen Satisfaction Survey. Instead, the community will be invited to share their thoughts on a series of items Council identified in the operating budget as areas they would appreciate additional input. These items have been listed in the survey.

“Whether we are running a household or a city, the subject of affordability is on all of our minds,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “These are difficult times for all and we will have some challenging decisions to make. That’s why we’re asking that you give us a little of your time to ensure that you’re informed and heard.”

The proposed 5.77% increase would result in an average increase of $219 in municipal taxes and utility levies based on an average residential property assessment.

Ways to Participate:

Review the Budget Highlights document to learn about the proposed budget and Financial Plan

Take the online survey now until Jan. 29 on engage.mission.ca

Attend the Information Session on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Boswyk Centre (7682 Grand St.) to learn about the budget and share your ideas with staff

Tune into the Regular Council meeting on Feb. 6 to hear a presentation by Finance Department staff and give your feedback in front of Council

Input gathered throughout this engagement will be presented to Council on Feb. 6 and used to inform decision making.

Council is expected to vote on the final bylaw, which will set the budget and property tax increase, on Mar. 20.