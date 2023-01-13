chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 12,2023. Interview: Jean-Louis Bleu, Chilliwack Cultural Centre, Kyra Esau-McGahey, CSOPA, Bruce Renwick, Chilliwack Bowling Club (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 12,2023. Interview: Jean-Louis Bleu, Chilliwack Cultural Centre, Kyra Esau-McGahey, CSOPA, Bruce Renwick, Chilliwack Bowling Club.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Chilliwack man charged in relation to a murder in Mission

• The BIA and RAN team up for cigarette butt cleanup

• Smuggling drugs into FV prisons is for the birds

AND…

• Canucks legend Trevor Linden helps Chilliwack Chiefs set a record!

PLUS….

Interview: Jean-Louis Bleu, Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Interview: Kyra Esau-McGahey, CSOPA

Interview: Bruce Renwick, Chilliwack Bowling Club

News Director: Don Lehn

Sports: Josh Bohr (welcome back!)

Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™