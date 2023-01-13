chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 12,2023. Interview: Jean-Louis Bleu, Chilliwack Cultural Centre, Kyra Esau-McGahey, CSOPA, Bruce Renwick, Chilliwack Bowling Club (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 12,2023. Interview: Jean-Louis Bleu, Chilliwack Cultural Centre, Kyra Esau-McGahey, CSOPA, Bruce Renwick, Chilliwack Bowling Club.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Chilliwack man charged in relation to a murder in Mission
• The BIA and RAN team up for cigarette butt cleanup
• Smuggling drugs into FV prisons is for the birds
AND…
• Canucks legend Trevor Linden helps Chilliwack Chiefs set a record!
PLUS….
Interview: Jean-Louis Bleu, Chilliwack Cultural Centre
Interview: Kyra Esau-McGahey, CSOPA
Interview: Bruce Renwick, Chilliwack Bowling Club
News Director: Don Lehn
Sports: Josh Bohr (welcome back!)
Weather: Cari Moore
chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™