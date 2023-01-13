abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 12, 2023. Interview: Bruce Renwick – BC Scotties Men’s & Ladies Combined Curling Championship (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 12, 2023. Interview: Bruce Renwick – BC Scotties Men’s & Ladies Combined Curling Championship.

Headline News most affecting Abbotsford This Week:

• Chilliwack man charged in a murder in Mission

• Ambulance & Paramedic front line may have new contract

• Smuggling drugs into Valley Institutions is, “for the birds”.

AND…

• SNOWBALL Classic is underway at Abby Secondary!

PLUS…

Interview: Bruce Renwick – BC Scotties Men’s & Ladies Combined Curling Championship

News Director: Don Lehn

Sports: Josh Bohr

Weather: Cari Moore

abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford!™