abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 12, 2023. Interview: Bruce Renwick – BC Scotties Men’s & Ladies Combined Curling Championship (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 12, 2023. Interview: Bruce Renwick – BC Scotties Men’s & Ladies Combined Curling Championship.

Headline News most affecting Abbotsford This Week:

• Chilliwack man charged in a murder in Mission
• Ambulance & Paramedic front line may have new contract
• Smuggling drugs into Valley Institutions is, “for the birds”.
AND…
• SNOWBALL Classic is underway at Abby Secondary!

PLUS…
Interview: Bruce Renwick – BC Scotties Men’s & Ladies Combined Curling Championship

News Director: Don Lehn
Sports: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore

Lorne Oss

