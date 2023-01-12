Downtown Chilliwack’s “Meetcha at the 5” is LIVE (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Public art is always a hot debate. Love it or hate it.

In March 2021, Chilliwack Council voted on a $60 thousand proposal to spend the cash on “Meetcha at the 5”. An art piece that will sit in front of the CEPCO building across from the Clock at Five Corners.

On January 11, 2021 the City of Chilliwack let out a Request For Proposal seeking submissions for a public art piece to be placed at the corner of Young and Yale Road, and in front of the business centre located at 46115 Yale Road.

After closing bids there were ten submissions with only three moving forward once reviewed for technical merit. The CPAAC then scored the those advanced submissions with “Meecha At the Five” receiving the highest score collectively as well as receiving the most first ranked votes.

“Meecha At the Five”, created by Kilvert+Kilvert a local arts and design team was designed to “pay homage to Chilliwack’s growth from a small riverboat landing to an uniquely vibrant and expanding urban Fraser Valley community”.

At the time of the council passage of the plan with the funding, then Councilor Sue Knott, also Chair of Art Projects said that the “5” can change colour ie for October Purple Light Nights, Pink Shirt Day etc. – similar to the colour changes that you see for the roof of BC Place.

After a few delays (there were hopes that the meeting statue would be ready for the December 2022 Rotary Christmas Parade) the flowing artwork is live.

Meetcha at the 5 – Jan 2023/FVN

Meetcha at the Five Installation/Jan 12/2023/Mia Graham

