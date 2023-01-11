River Forecast Centre Issues High Stream Flow Advisory for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley West of Abbotsford

Fraser Valley – The River Forecast Centre has issued a High Stream Flow Advisory for the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley beginning Wednesday evening with moderate and heavy precipitation in areas on Thursday and Friday. Environment Canada is forecasting 15-30 mm of precipitation in Abbotsford.

With freezing levels rising, this can lead to rising rivers but no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low levels is also possible. People are asked to stay away from rising rivers, ensure their storm drains near their house are clear and free of debris and clear eave troughs.

Visit the Abbotsford Heavy Rainfall webpage for more resources and information.