City of Mission Plea – Be Sewer Savvy – Don’t Flush Sweatpants

Mission – Yes, this is a thing ….

Over the holidays, Mission Public Works crews discovered that a pair of sweatpants had caused a major clog in one of the city’s sewers. To end up here, the clothing would likely have been flushed down the toilet.

While the team quickly got to work removing the mess and repairing the damage, it was a good reminder that the only things that should be flushed down a toilet are toilet paper, poo, and pee.

Over the years, Public Works crews have unclogged many items from our system that should not be flushed or drained. These items include food wrappers, dental floss, diapers, sanitary products, baby wipes, food scraps, as well as fat, oil, and grease. Even so-called “flushable” products, such as wipes, can wreak havoc on the city’s collection system and wastewater treatment plant. This can also result in costly repairs.

“Our collection system, pipes, and wastewater treatment plant run best when processing what they are intended for,” said Colin McLean, Operations Manager – Utilities. “This is a friendly reminder to stay sewer savvy for the good of our system. This will ensure everyone in the community continues to receive optimal sewer service at all times.”

Instead of flushing the unflushable, place the item in the garage or, if appropriate, your recycling or compost bin.

What not to flush or put down the drain:

baby wipes

“flushable” wipes

feminine hygiene products

bandages and wrappers

condoms and wrappers

cotton balls

swabs and Q-tips

dental floss

hair

diapers

facial tissue

hypodermic needles

medications

vitamins

supplements

cat litter

chemicals and solvents

cigarette butts

food scraps

coffee grounds

disposable duster heads

fruit stickers

fats, oil and grease

paint

paper towels

Find out more on ourwatermatters.ca.