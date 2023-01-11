Chilliwack Giants – RAW Spring Weekend Fraser Valley Football Camp March 10 to 20

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Giants once again present the RAW Spring Weekend Fraser Valley Football Camp in March (Limited Space Available).



– This is a fun and informative, skill development camp designed to help streamline athletes’ growth and prepare them for their 2023 football seasons.

– This camp will include a combine on the first day to provide players with verified testing numbers. Testing results will be added to our database.

– Each day will consist of individual position specific training, o/d time, 1 on 1s (filmed period), skelly (filmed period), speed & agility training, H.I.I.T. training, film study (watching the filmed periods), overall skill development (tackling, blocking, special teams, etc.), fun drills, and more!

– We will be uploading filmed competitive periods onto hudl which players will have access to.



Sessions will be held Friday-Sunday, March 10th-12th.

Grade 3-7 – Friday (5-10pm), Saturday & Sunday (8am-1pm).

Grade 8-12 – Friday (5-10pm), Saturday & Sunday (1-6pm).



Townsend Park on Wolfe Road in Chilliwack. Groups available for players in grades 3-12. Age groups will operate separately. All positions included.



Click here for more information & registration: https://rawsports.ca/fraser-valley-football-camps/