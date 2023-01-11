AbbyPD Searching for 16 Year Old Diego Guevara – Failure to Appear on Assault Charges

Abbotsford – It is rare for a youth to me mentioned in the media by police but Abbotsford PD feel this is necessary.

On October 19th, 2022, 16-year-old Diego GUEVARA was released from custody pending his next court appearance. Mr.GUEVARA has since failed to appear, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on November 9th, 2022.

All attempts to locate Mr.GUEVARA have been unsuccessful to date.

On Wednesday January 10, the Abbotsford Police Department was granted a court order to seek public assistance in locating Mr.GUEVARA who is a youth and is currently wanted on three counts of Robbery and Aggravated Assault.Anyone with information on Mr.GUEVARA’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department Major Crime information line at 604-864-4850.

2023 AbbyPD Diego Guevara

BACK STORY

On September 28th, members of the AbbyPDMajor Crime Unit, with the Surrey RCMP’s assistance, arrested a male youth in relation to this incident.The BC Prosecution Service has now approved charges of Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Robbery.

ORIGINAL 2022 STORY

On August 11th, at 2:38 am, AbbyPD Patrol Officers conducting routine patrols located a 37-year-old female in medical distress within the intersection of Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way. Officers determined that the female was suffering from being stabbed. Emergency medical care wasprovided, resulting in the female being transported to hospital with serious injuries. As a result, the investigation has been transitioned to the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit (MCU), supported by the Forensic Identification Section (FIS). Investigators are inthe early stages of this investigation, looking to determine the motive of this assault and identify a suspect. The AbbyPD is seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been in the area before and after the incident. If you can assist,please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225

AbbyPD File 2022-32939