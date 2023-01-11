$35K Worth of THC, Cell Phones and SIMS Cards Seized at Matsqui Institution

Abbotsford, British Columbia – Over the past couple of weeks, there have been a number of major seizures of contraband at Valley Prisons, including a pigeon with a backlack full of drugs at Pacific Institution.

This is the latest.

On December 6, 2022, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized on the perimeter of Matsqui Institution.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included three packages of THC, two cell phones, chargers, USB and SIM cards. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $35,000.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.