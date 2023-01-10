Skip to content

Vendor Applications for the 2023 Downtown Chilliwack Community Market Are Available – May 28 to October 15 on Mill Street

Chilliwack – Applications are live for the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market is at Mill Street Village.

May 28 to October 15.

As part of the Downtown Chilliwack Farmer’s Market family, you can expect a friendly community environment, marketing support, and boundless enthusiasm. 

DCCM is an inclusive space and works towards achieving accessibility for all. 

Maria Lennox returns for her third year managing the 2023 season for the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market.

From the DCCM website: She is a farmer first and understands the difficulties local farms face in offering their products to their communities. Maria finds her passion in working to ensure local people can connect with local food and goods.

Maria has longer than five years’ experience managing markets in the Lower Mainland as well as her own farm in Mission, The Lion and Lamb Heritage Farm, where she grows pesticide-free vegetables, fruit, eggs, and nuts, and raises horses, sheep, goats, and chickens.

Website information is here.

Facebook information is here.

Margaret Reid/President,Downtown Chilliwack Community Market/2022/FVN

