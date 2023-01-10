RCMP Find Stolen Coquitlam Totem Pole from kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation, in a Chilliwack Basement Suite

Coquitlam/Chiliwack – Coquitlam RCMP located and returned the totem pole which was reported stolen on October 12, 2022 from kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation located at 10 – 65 Colony Farm Road in Coquitlam.

Oriignal media release from December 19, 2022.

On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Coquitlam RCMP were advised that the stolen totem pole had been left behind after a tenant moved out of a residential basement suite in Chilliwack.

Coquitlam RCMP returned the totem pole to kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation on Monday, January 9.

We would like to thank the Coquitlam RCMP, the Upper Fraser Valley Regional RCMP and the general public for their combined efforts in helping to locate and retrieve the stolen totem pole from the Nation. The carving of the owl was of important cultural significance to the Nation and we are very grateful to have it back here in our community, Chief and Council, kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation.

Anyone who has any information, witnessed this incident or may have information as to how it ended up in Chilliwack are asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550, and quote file number 2022-27539.