Music Legend Rocket Norton (Prism, Seeds of Time) GoFundMe Plea For Helping With Cancer Treatments

Vancouver – Anyone who has dealt with cancer knows this plight.

It’s yet another example of f*&^%$ cancer.

Rocket Norton is best known for his years with the band Prism (late 70s to early 80s).

The misconception is that Canadian music stars of the past have plenty of cash.

They don’t. Not everyone was able to make serious money. Many saved but over the yeas, inflation catches up with everyone.

In Norton’s case, it’s medical bills.

FYI Prism played the Chilliwack Fair but without Norton in 2012.

Here is Rocket’s request (from GoFundMe and the link is here):

A CHANCE TO LIVE:

On February 11, 2021, I was a 70-year-old, 6’ 2’, 180 lb vision of health and fitness. I didn’t smoke, drink or do any kind of drugs. I ran up hills, worked out in the gym twice a day and practiced drums for 2 hours daily.

Then they told me I had rectal cancer. I had radiation, 3 surgeries and 12 brutal chemotherapy treatments. I assumed I was cured.

Not so. 5 months later, on April 13, 2022, my oncologist spoke these words to me … your cancer has metastasized into your lungs … you have 6 months to live.

So, more chemo and more uncertainty. It’s bad enough sitting around waiting to die but they have to make you sick while doing it.

So far, I have outlived the 6 months thanks to the power of love and music; otherwise, there wasn’t much hope.

Then, I discovered a program at the University of British Columbia called Personalized Onco-Genomics … POG.

It’s a program that treats my cancer with a medication created from my cancer. A biopsy was taken. They performed their magic upon it and came back with a specific weapon to kill my specific cancer.

The doctors have just offered to take me off chemo and put me on POG. I have a new chance at life. They want to start immediately. Me too!

Only one problem. The first treatment is $11,000.00. Subsequent treatments are $7,000.00 every 3 weeks.

I may be a rock & roll drummer but I’m also a pensioner. I have some savings but only enough to live on. If I use my savings to save my life, I will not have anything left to live on. Cruel irony!

To add to the irony, I produced a benefit concert for cancer called FUCK CANCER in October 2022 raising $322,092.50.

And, I will be producing a FUCK CANCER 2 benefit in the fall of 2023 where I hope to raise $1 million for cancer. I work for free and 100% of this money goes to fight the war on cancer.

So, I am reaching out and asking for your help.

The POG program should ensure I’m alive and strong enough to play at FUCK CANCER 2.

Please send along whatever you can to get me there.

Thank you,

Rocket Norton

Rocket Norton Gofundme/2023

Rocket Norton