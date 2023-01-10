Kent Council, January 9 2023 Highlights Including Agassiz-Harrison Rod and Gun Club Regional Aquatic Centre Donation

Kent – Kent Council January 9, 2023 Council Highlights:

Mayor’s Update on Dog Poop

Mayor Sylvia Pranger began her report by wishing everyone a happy new year with the hope that 2023 will be “drama-free”, considering the recent natural disasters and extreme weather we experienced in 2021/2022.

As a general reminder to pet owners, Mayor Pranger reiterated that the sidewalks are not the place for your pets to relieve themselves. During her walk on Monday, she noticed at least three small waste disposal bags that were filled but not placed in the garbage. Mayor Pranger said that many people in our community like to take walks and asks that pet owners continue to respect others by cleaning up after their animals.

Agassiz Fire Department Volunteer Hours

In the December 2022 Agassiz Fire Department (AFD) report, Councillor Post noticed that firefighters contributed a total of almost 1,000 volunteer hours of service for our community. Former Fire Chief Wayne Dyer contributed the most individual hours at 99. The volunteerism of the firefighters is an important part of community safety, and we thank each of you for your time and commitment.

If you are interested in becoming a firefighter with the AFD, please visit https://www.kentbc.ca/en/living-here/fire-department.aspx#Volunteer for eligibility requirements and the application form.

Community Recreation and Cultural Centre

Councillor Watchorn highlighted the 25% increase in membership sales at the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre (CRCC) this past year, compared to the previous year, as outlined in the December 2022 Community Services report.

There are various ways to access the CRCC, from a daily rate to a 12-month membership. Information on the rates and benefits is available on our website at: https://www.kentbc.ca/en/explore-and-play/community-recreation-and-cultural-centre.aspx#Rates–All-Access or by contacting the CRCC by phone at 604-796-8891 or email at crccinfo@kentbc.ca.

Agassiz-Harrison Rod and Gun Club Regional Aquatic Centre Donation

A delegation from the Agassiz-Harrison Rod and Gun Club presented Council and the District with a $5,000 cheque, as a donation, towards the building of the Regional Aquatic Centre (RAC). Mayor Pranger was very appreciative and thanked the club for their generous donation.

If you or your organization would like to donate to the RAC, please visit https://www.kentbc.ca/en/explore-and-play/Fill_the_Pool.aspx for more information.