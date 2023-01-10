CSOPA Presents Broadway Adaptation of the Musical – Cinderella – January 11 to 22 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – CSOPA – Chilliwack School of the Performing Arts presents their first show of 2023. Cincerella.

The classic musical features new characters, a hilarious libretto, surprising twists, and an unforgettable score from Rodgers & Hammerstein.

January 11 to 22 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Check out the interview with organizers on the chillTV YouTube Channel via chillTV’s News of the Week.

Adults $25.50

Seniors / Students $22.50

Ticket information is here.

CSOPA is the only non-profit youth theatre company in Chilliwack offering excellence in musical theatre.