CSOPA Presents Broadway Adaptation of the Musical – Cinderella – January 11 to 22 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – CSOPA – Chilliwack School of the Performing Arts presents their first show of 2023. Cincerella.
The classic musical features new characters, a hilarious libretto, surprising twists, and an unforgettable score from Rodgers & Hammerstein.
January 11 to 22 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Check out the interview with organizers on the chillTV YouTube Channel via chillTV’s News of the Week.
Adults $25.50
Seniors / Students $22.50
CSOPA is the only non-profit youth theatre company in Chilliwack offering excellence in musical theatre.