UPDATE – Name One of City of Mission’s Snowplows

City of Mission – Back in December, you were asked by the City of Mission to name one of their snowplows. Share your creative and clean name suggestions for a chance to name one of the City of Mission snowplows. Email your entry to winter@mission.ca by December 22, 2023.
Winner gets bragging rights.
Here are some of the name ideas that were released January 10,2023:
Thaw Patrol
Blade of Glory
For Your Ice only
Ctrl Salt Delete
The Big Leplowski
Fast and Flurryous
Blizzard Blaster
McPlowerson
Perry the Plowtapus
Plowy McPlowface
Darth Blader
Ice Scream Truck