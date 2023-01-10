Skip to content

UPDATE – Name One of City of Mission’s Snowplows

City of Mission – Back in December, you were asked by the City of Mission to name one of their snowplows. Share your creative and clean name suggestions for a chance to name one of the City of Mission snowplows. Email your entry to winter@mission.ca by December 22, 2023.

Winner gets bragging rights.

Here are some of the name ideas that were released January 10,2023:

Thaw Patrol

Blade of Glory

For Your Ice only

Snowbi Wan Kenobi

Ctrl Salt Delete

The Big Leplowski

Fast and Flurryous

Blizzard Blaster

McPlowerson

Perry the Plowtapus

Plowy McPlowface

Darth Blader

Ice Scream Truck

