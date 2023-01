Chilliwack – Chilliwack Thrift Market announced that they will be back on January 28th, with their second Chilliwack Thrift Market.

You can book your table now at chwkthriftmarket@gmail.com. Tables are $30 each. This is a garage sale/thrift store type of market, from 9 AM to 2PM on Saturday January 28 at Heritage Park.

Facebook information is here.