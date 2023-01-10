BC School Sports and Langley Events Centre Extension Partnership to Host BC School Sports Girls and Boys Basketball Championships Through 2025

Langley – BC School Sports and Langley Events Centre announced the extension of their partnership that will see the BC School Sports Girls and Boys Basketball Championships play at the LEC through at least the 2024-2025 academic year.

The LEC first held the championships ten years ago as they moved from PNE facilities to the LEC.

The 2A/3A/4A Girls Basketball Championships are scheduled for March 1-4, 2023 while the 1A/2A/3A/4A Boys Championship will be contested March 8-11, 2023. BCSS is also exploring moving the 1A Girls Championship to the LEC starting in 2024, meaning all 8 BCSS basketball championships would be in Langley.

Jason Winslade, GM of Administration and Community Services, Township of Langley stated “Working with BC School Sports to host these championships means so much to the Township of Langley, Langley Events Centre and the respective tournament committees. 2023 marks the 77th boys tournament and 73rd girls tournament, and the participants, coaches and spectators can look forward to another great experience with 112 teams, 224 games, and 7 championships awarded in March.

