“A splash of comedy, a shot of zaniness, and a large pour of your favourite songs from Broadway” — Molly’s Comedy Cabaret – January 27 Chilliwack Cultural Centre – (VIDEO)

Chilliwack — An utterly hilarious musical variety show is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on January 27, from Chilliwack’s own Molly Wilson! Molly’s Comedy Cabaret takes everything from pop to rock to Broadway and mixes it all with powerhouse vocals and a unique comedic twist that will have you laughing all night long.

Incredibly clever and entertaining, Molly’s delightful personality, endearing stories, and comedic timing blend together to create an evening of entertainment that moves between hysterically funny and tearfully poignant. From Molly’s pleas for a date during Queen’s “Somebody to Love” to the sinking of the Titanic during Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”, there is never a dull moment! Along the way, you’ll also encounter one of a kind props, funny and endearing stories, and impromptu visits from very special guest stars, like the unforgettable “Bearbra Streisand”.

“I am so excited to be performing in my home town! Molly’s Comedy Cabaret is a musical comedy variety show reminiscent of variety TV series of the past such as the Carol Burnett Show and The Sonny and Cher Show,” says Molly. “I include lots of hit songs that range from Broadway to Rock and everyone is welcome (and encouraged) to sing along. It’s a bit zany and a whole lot of fun.”

Molly’s Comedy Cabaret is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on January 27, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $30, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Molly’s Comedy Cabaret is generously sponsored by platinum sponsor: O’Connour Group. Additional sponsors include: the Chilliwack Progress, the British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia, and the Department of Canadian Heritage.