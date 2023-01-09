Skip to content

BUSINESS – U-Haul Ranks Chilliwack the No. 10 Canadian Growth City of 2022

Chilliwack/Toronto – Chilliwack is the No. 10 growth city in Canada, according to the U-Haul® Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022. 

People arriving in Chilliwack in one-way U-Haul trucks fell 18% from 2021, but departures fell more than 20% as overall moving traffic slowed in 2022. 

Due to fewer people leaving the area, Chilliwack netted a larger percentage of arrivals to make its first appearance in the growth rankings since 2020. Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Chilliwack accounted for 51.7% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the city during 2022 (compared to 48.3% departures). 

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state, versus departing from that city or state, in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada. 

Find the complete 2022 U-Haul Growth Cities and Growth States rankings at myuhaulstory.com

2022 U-Haul Top 25 Canadian Growth Cities

1. Chatham, ON (13)
2. Trois Rivieres, QC
3. Sarnia, ON (16)
4. Quebec City, QC (4)
5. Kelowna, BC (6)
6. Sydney, NS
7. Greater Sudbury, ON (3)
8. Brantford, ON (17)
9. Montreal, QC
10. Chilliwack, BC

