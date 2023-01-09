BUSINESS – U-Haul Ranks Chilliwack the No. 10 Canadian Growth City of 2022

Chilliwack/Toronto – Chilliwack is the No. 10 growth city in Canada, according to the U-Haul® Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022.

People arriving in Chilliwack in one-way U-Haul trucks fell 18% from 2021, but departures fell more than 20% as overall moving traffic slowed in 2022.

Due to fewer people leaving the area, Chilliwack netted a larger percentage of arrivals to make its first appearance in the growth rankings since 2020. Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Chilliwack accounted for 51.7% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the city during 2022 (compared to 48.3% departures).

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state, versus departing from that city or state, in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.

Find the complete 2022 U-Haul Growth Cities and Growth States rankings at myuhaulstory.com.

2022 U-Haul Top 25 Canadian Growth Cities