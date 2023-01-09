Province To Ease Financial Requirements for Internationally Educated Nurses to Work in BC

Victoria – The Province is making it easier for internationally educated nurses to work in B.C.’s health-care system with new financial supports and a faster, more efficient assessment pathway.



Internationally educated nurses (IENs) will no longer be required to pay application and assessment fees upfront, which cost more than $3,700. These fees will be covered directly by the Province in order to remove financial barriers for internationally educated workers who want to work in B.C.



The Province is also providing new financial support to nurses returning to practice after a period of absence. Nurses looking to return to practice will no longer be required to pay a $300 application fee, and more than $4,000 in financial support will be available to cover assessment and eligible travel costs for nurses taking assessments in order to re-enter the workforce.



Nurses returning to practice will also be eligible to access as much as $10,000 in bursaries for any additional education required for returning to practice.

In April 2022, government announced $12 million to provide bursaries for IENs, launch a new marketing campaign, provide navigational supports to new and incoming IENs through HealthMatch BC, and launch a consolidated assessment approach. This has enabled some IENs to join the health-care system more quickly in the role that most closely matches their education and experience. Since then, 5,500 people have expressed interest in working in B.C., with 2,000 people actively working through the various stages of the registration and assessment process. More than 90% of nursing applications received in 2022 by the BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) came following these changes.



In September 2022, the Province also committed up to $1.3 million to set up a new pathway to make it more efficient for IENs to obtain licensure in B.C. The funding will support BCCNM and the Nursing Community Assessment Service in creating a new streamlined approach to assessment and registration, so that more IEN applications can be assessed by BCCNM each year. This is expected to reduce the waiting period for nurses looking to work in B.C., from three years to approximately four months to nine months.

Aman Grewal, president, BC Nurses’ Union – “The BC Nurses’ Union is pleased to see government building on its efforts to help streamline the process for internationally educated and trained nurses to find work here in B.C., first announced in the spring of last year. We know that these nurses bring valuable experience, skills and knowledge to a health-care system that is in desperate need. We are optimistic these investments to remove barriers for not only IENs, but also those interested in returning to practice will encourage qualified nurses to stay in the profession they love and help to provide care to patients across the province.”





