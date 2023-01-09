Prostate Cancer Support Group Chilliwack – Next Meeting – February 2

Chilliwack – PCSG Chilliwack, the Prostate Cancer Information and Awareness Group will be holding their regular monthly meeting on February 2, at 7:00 PM Via Zoom, Chilliwack.

The speaker will be Dr. Richard Wassersug, speaking about his personal experience with Prostate Cancer and ADT. Also, the psychological effects of androgen and estrogens on males.

If you have any questions or would like to register, please contact:

Dale Erikson

Chairman, PCSG Chilliwack

Prostate Health Information and Awareness

105-6540 Dogwood Drive

Chilliwack, BC V2R 0W7

Phone 604-824-5506

Cell 604-819-5775.