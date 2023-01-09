Skip to content

Highway 1 Westbound Closing For Overnight Repairs to 192nd Street Crossing – Until February 15

Surrey/Port Kells – Drivers are advised that repairs to the 192nd Street crossing over Highway 1 will require overnight westbound highway lane closures starting Monday, Jan. 9, through Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Three lanes of Highway 1 westbound will be closed from 9 p.m. until 4:30 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. During these times, all westbound traffic will be routed through the HOV lane.

Drivers can expect delays and should consider alternative routes.

Drive with caution and obey signs, traffic control personnel and the construction-zone speed limit.

For updates, check: www.DriveBC.ca

Highway 1 at 192nd Google Street View

