Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Monday January 9, 2023. Update on Paramedics Agreement.
FVN AM News Monday January 9, 2023. Update on Paramedics Agreement (VIDEO)
Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Monday January 9, 2023. Update on Paramedics Agreement.
Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Monday January 9, 2023. Update on Paramedics Agreement.
Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Monday January 9, 2023. Update on Paramedics Agreement.
Vancouver – A Joint statement from Health Employers Association of BC and the Ambulance Paramedics & Ambulance Dispatchers Bargaining Association: Late on January 6, HEABC
Kent/Harrison – Kent Harrison Search and Rescue took to social media to do a shout out for a much needed financial donation which in turn,
Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Jets announced on Sunday that the club has acquired Forward, Michele Romeo from the Fernie Ghostriders in exchange for a Player