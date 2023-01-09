2023 BC Scotties Presented by Best Western and 2023 BC Men’s Curling Championships – Chilliwack Curling Club – January 10 to 15

Chilliwack – The 2023 BC Scotties Presented by Best Western and 2023 BC Men’s Curling Championships will be at the Chilliwack Curling Club – January 10 to 15.

BC Combined Mens and Scotties Women’s Curling Championships start Tuesday January 10 with team practices starting at 9AM. No charge to watch Tuesday and then only 10 bucks a day for 3 games during the qualifying rounds and only $15/ day for the playoff weekend.

Facebook info is here.

The combined events will bring many talented teams from across the province to compete for the chance to represent BC. Tickets will be available on Eventbrite, in the Chilliwack Curling Club Pro Shop, and at the door when the event starts. (announcement will be made here when the tickets are available for purchase)

The BC Men’s Championship will be a 12‐ team triple knock out event leading to a 4‐team page playoff. Games will be 10 ends in length. The successful team will represent BC at the 2023 Brier, March 3‐12th, 2023.

The BC Scotties Presented by Best Western will consist of an 8‐team triple knockout event leading to a 4 team page playoff. Games will be 10‐ends in length. The successful team will qualify to represent BC at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, February 17-26, 2023.

Event tickets can be purchased at the below link or in person at the Chilliwack Curling Club:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/…/2023-bc-scotties-presented…

TV info – 2023 Scotties and Men’s Championships – every game of every draw will be broadcast live on YouTube:

Scotties:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist…

Men’s:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist…