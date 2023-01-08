Gallery 7 Presents – Murder on the Orient Express – Starting January 27

Abbotsford – Gallery 7 Theatre presents “Murder on the Orient Express” starting January 27 through February 4 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre.

Agatha Christie’s compelling murder mystery rolls on to the stage in this spectacular new theatre adaptation that will keep you guessing all performance long.

Just after mid-night, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of year, but by morning, there is one passenger fewer.

An American business tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on the detective Hercule Poirot to discover the murderer before they strike again.

A timeless classic that explores the nature of imperfect justice, this entertaining and compelling production will keep you guessing until the very end!

Ticket information is here.