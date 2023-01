Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Jets announced on Sunday that the club has acquired Forward, Michele Romeo from the Fernie Ghostriders in exchange for a Player Development Fee and Future Considerations.

Romeo played in 19 games for the Ghostriders this season collecting 2 goals and 3 assists along with 38 PIM’s during his time in Fernie. Prior to this season, Michele played for St.Albert Steel U18 AA and had 18 goals, 12 assists and 44 PIM’s.