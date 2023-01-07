UPDATE – Trevor Linden Join Chiefs Dairy Appreciation Night at the Coliseum – Saturday January 7 – Set New BCHL Attendance Record

Chilliwack – JANUARY 7 UPDATE – With Trevor Linden in the house, Chilliwack Chiefs thanked their fans: “ you helped us set the new BCHL attendance record with 5008 at the Chilliwack Coliseum “. The Chief won 4-3 over the Cranbrook Bucks.

Unbelievable crowd and atmosphere tonight and a huge comeback W! Thank you to the best fans in the league! #Chilliwack @Chiefs_Hockey — Brad Rihela (@BRihela) January 8, 2023

Photos Courtesy Chilliwack Chiefs/Facebook:

Chilliwack Chiefs – Coliseum -January 7 2023 – New BCHL Attendance Record – 5008

JANUARY 2 ORIGINAL TORY – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced that Vancouver Canucks alumni, legend, Captain and Club16 Trevor Linden Fitness founder Trevor Linden and his Club16 team will join the team during their Dairy Appreciation Night presented by Vedder Transportation on Saturday January 7. This game will be the first game of the new year and one of the best atmospheres in the Chilliwack Coliseum!

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Trevor during the 1st and 2nd intermissions at the game at the Club16 Trevor Linden Fitness concourse booths, and also pre-register for memberships to the new Club16 Trevor Linden Fitness opening in Cottonwood Mall later in 2023.

Chilliwack Chiefs Team Governor & Vice President of Business Operations Barry Douglas is excited for the event and the opportunity to kick off the new year with a huge event. “We’re so thankful to both Vedder Transportation and Club16 Trevor Linden Fitness for helping us create a fantastic atmosphere for our fans. It’s such an honour for Trevor to be joining us, and this is a great opportunity for our fans to interact with a Canucks legend. This game will be a terrific kick off to the second half of the season for everyone in the Chiefs organization.”

For Trevor and Club16 Trevor Linden Fitness, it’s exciting to start their pre-registration push for their new location during one of the biggest games of the year. “Club 16 Trevor Linden Fitness and I are thrilled to be joining the Chilliwack community with our new fitness club. I can’t wait to share this exciting news with the Chiefs fans on what will be an amazing evening cheering on the Chiefs. See you all on January 7th.”

