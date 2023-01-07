Health Employers Association of BC and Ambulance Paramedics & Ambulance Dispatchers Reach Tentative Agreement

Vancouver – A Joint statement from Health Employers Association of BC and the Ambulance Paramedics & Ambulance Dispatchers Bargaining Association:

Late on January 6, HEABC and the Ambulance Paramedics & Ambulance Dispatchers Bargaining Association (APADBA) reached a tentative collective agreement under the government of BC’s Shared Recovery Mandate with the assistance of mediator Vince Ready.

The Parties will finalize details over the next week.

Out of respect for the ratification process, which requires both parties to take the tentative agreement back to their respective members to ensure broad-based support, the Parties have committed to keeping the details of the tentative agreement confidential and will not be releasing any details publicly at this time. Further details will be released once the tentative Agreement has been ratified.

Both sides of the table have expressed their appreciation to Mr. Ready and for the respectful tone of these negotiations in being able to reach an agreement that supports patient care and addresses the priorities of both parties and the Ministry of Health.