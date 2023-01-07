Chilliwack Man Charged With Fatal December Stabbing on Mary Street in Mission

Mission/Chilliwack – A 27 year old Chilliwack man has been arrested and charged in relation to a homicide in Mission from December.

On December 14, 2022 at around 7 a.m., the Mission RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the 33800-block of 4th Avenue in Mission, BC, near Mary Street. Upon arrival, Mission RCMP located a man suffering from stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of first responders, the victim, sadly died on scene. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and continued to work closely in partnership with the Mission RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

The original FVN December 2022 story is here.

The victim was identified as 64-year old Holbert Tew, a resident of the home where the murder transpired.

IHIT investigators identified 27-year old man, Matthew Bauer of Chilliwack, as a suspect.

On January 6, 2023, IHIT investigators, supported by the Mission RCMP and the Upper Fraser Valley Regional District RCMP, located and safely arrested Bauer. On January 7, 2023, BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) laid a charges of second degree murder against Bauer in relation to the homicide of Tew.

“IHIT is extremely thankful for the dedication of our partners at each detachment, municipal police agency, as well as the support from all the Integrated Teams,” says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT. “Investigators are continuing to work to determine a motive.”

Now that this is in the courts, IHIT and RCMP will not comment further.