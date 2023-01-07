BUSINESS – Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board MLS® Home Sales Finish Year at Lowest Annual Level Since 2014

Chilliwack – The number of homes sold through the MLS® System of the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board totaled 125 units in December 2022. This was a substantial decline of 47% from December 2021.

On an annual basis, home sales totaled 2,578 units over the course of 2022. This was a big decline of 46.2% from the same period in 2021.

The benchmark price for single-family homes was $815,700, a substantial decrease of 18.4% on a year-over-year basis in December. By comparison, the benchmark price for townhouse/row units was $568,600, a moderate decrease of 9.5% compared to a year earlier, while the benchmark apartment price was $370,600, falling by 1.5% from year-ago levels.

The average price of homes sold in December 2022 was $653,789, a substantial decline of 22% from December 2021.

The more comprehensive annual average price was $813,342, a gain of 11.7% from all of 2021.

The dollar value of all home sales in December 2022 was $81.7 million, down sharply by 58.7% from the same month in 2021.