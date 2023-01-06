UPDATE – Large Boulders Tumble Down the Mountainside on Flood Hope Road – Closed Thursday, Re-Opened Friday Afternoon

Hope – The District of Hope put out a social media advisory on Thursday during the lunch hour.

Several large boulders dislodged from the mountainside on Flood Hope Road which was closed on Thursday afternoon.

District of Hope announced on facebook that as of 3:40PM Friday afternoon, that portion of Flood Hope Road had re-opened.

FLOOD HOPE ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE – The District of Hope has just been advised by the geotechnical engineer that the road can now be opened. Staff are currently taking down the closure and we expect Flood Hope Road to fully open in both directions at 3:40pm. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we took the time to investigate the threat of additional rockfall. We are certainly glad that there were no injuries as a result of this event.