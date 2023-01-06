Resuming Tradition – Harrison Hot Springs Fire Dept’s Brand New 2022 Spartan Metro Star Pumper Truck – Public Push-In Ceremony (VIDEO and Pictures)

Harrison – Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department’s Brand New 2022 Spartan Metro Star Pumper Truck Push-In Ceremony was Friday January 6.

It was scheduled for December 19, however we were in the grip of the snow and deep freeze..

Mayor and Council and the HHS Fire Chief Trevor Todd welcomed the community to attend the traditional Push-In Ceremony. This was a couple of years in the making and the bills as a couple of million on its own, but everyone in attendance agreed, the truck was sorely needed.

It will be a few more weeks before the unit is in full operation. While diesel powered, there are certain pieces of equipment that are solely electric powers that have to be mounted. The design and plan to to reduce the carbon footprint as much as possible. Council Michie Vidal had extra interest in the unit as members of her family are fire fighters themselves.

FYI – Push-In Ceremony’s are a tradition dating back to the late 1800’s when fire departments used hand-drawn pumpers and horse-drawn equipment. Upon returning to the station after a fire call, the horses could not easily back the equipment into the station. The firefighters would work as a team to push the engine into the bay by hand.

Village of Harrison Hot Springs/HHS Fire/Jan 2023