City of Mission’s Heritage Award Nominations Open

Mission – Nominations are open for the annual City of Mission Heritage Award. This is an award to honour and recognize the efforts made by individuals, groups, and businesses who have made a significant contribution towards protecting, enhancing, and restoring Mission’s heritage resources.

“Now more than ever, our community is looking for a way to stay connected to our traditions and the ties that bind us,” said Mayor Horn. “That’s why the City wants to recognize examples of excellence of preserving or enhancing heritage features. We rely upon input from community members and groups, and would love to hear from you.”

Last year, the Mission Community Heritage Commission presented an award to Mr. Ron Stefanucci to celebrate and acknowledge the substantial work he and his team have undertaken to restore the Alanson’s Hardware, Sash and Doors building located at 33192 1st Avenue. The Heritage Award plaque honours the building itself and the renovation work completed to reflect the heritage character of the building and its setting in our historic downtown core.

The Heritage Award Program was established by the Heritage Commission, and is presented annually during Heritage Week.

Find the application on mission.ca