chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 5, 2022 – Interview: Astrid Beugeling & Ed Stone, Chilliwack Players Guild PSA: Bradley Gionet, Chilliwack & Areas Emergency Host Families (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 5, 2022 – Interview: Astrid Beugeling & Ed Stone, Chilliwack Players Guild
PSA: Bradley Gionet, Chilliwack & Areas Emergency Host Families
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• New Years Eve tragedy at Harrison Lake Dock
• Adieu to the Rendezvous Restaurant
• Cascades Gondola Project proceeds with help from Cheam First Nations
AND…
• Canucks legend Trevor Linden…joins the Chilliwack Chiefs?!
PLUS….
Interview: Astrid Beugeling & Ed Stone, Chilliwack Players Guild
News Director: Don Lehn
Weather: Cari Moore
