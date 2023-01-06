chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 5, 2022 – Interview: Astrid Beugeling & Ed Stone, Chilliwack Players Guild PSA: Bradley Gionet, Chilliwack & Areas Emergency Host Families (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: January 5, 2022 – Interview: Astrid Beugeling & Ed Stone, Chilliwack Players Guild

PSA: Bradley Gionet, Chilliwack & Areas Emergency Host Families

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• New Years Eve tragedy at Harrison Lake Dock

• Adieu to the Rendezvous Restaurant

• Cascades Gondola Project proceeds with help from Cheam First Nations

• Canucks legend Trevor Linden…joins the Chilliwack Chiefs?!

Interview: Astrid Beugeling & Ed Stone, Chilliwack Players Guild

News Director: Don Lehn

Weather: Cari Moore

