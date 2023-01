Chilliwack – The CMLA – Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse Association is partnering with Sumas First Nation as they host a series of Lacrosse Development Sessions for self-identifying Indigenous youth.

This for ages 6 to 16 and held in February.

No experience is needed.

Contact Jenna.noppen@sumasfirstnation.com for more information or to register.

Facebook information is here.

More information below: